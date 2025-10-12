“Fire Aaron Glenn and trade Justin Fields”: NFL fans rip Jets HC and QB after “gutless performance” in 13-11 loss to Broncos

Aaron Glenn's New York Jets suffered a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6 of the season on Sunday, in London. It was the Jets' sixth straight loss of the season.After New York's loss to Denver, fans on social media slammed Jets coach Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields.&quot;Fire Aaron Glenn now. Another gutless performance. Wilson in his face at halftime. 24 seconds before the half and you don’t try to get FG range? Should been able to get at least 1 play in,&quot; one tweeted.Antwrites @antpoet1LINK@nyjets Fire Aaron Glenn now. Another gutless performance. Wilson in his face at halftime. 24 seconds before the half and you don’t try to get FG range? Should been able to get at least 1 play in&quot;Changed my mind, fire Aaron Glenn and trade Justin Fields,&quot; another added.Joey Clickaccino @cappruductionsLINKChanged my mind, fire Aaron Glenn and trade Justin Fields&quot;Trade or cut Fields, he’s not good and he almost got Garrett Wilson killed. I’ve seen enough, let Tyrod play the rest of the season, who cares,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;I Almost died today. A robber came into my house with a loaded gun and aimed at me. Luckily, Justin Fields highlights were playing on the TV. He suddenly started watching and fell asleep. Thank God,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Zach Wilson is better than Justin Fields. I am not even joking,&quot; another commented.&quot;Different country, same old Jets,&quot; a user tweeted.Fields went nine of 17 for 45 yards against the Broncos. He also rushed for 31 yards on seven carries.Glenn reportedly wanted Fields as the Jets' quarterback, and the team signed the QB in the offseason. Fields was signed after New York released four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers.As things stand, the decision to release Rodgers and sign Fields appears to have backfired for Glenn.Aaron Glenn's Jets will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of 2025 NFL seasonNew York Jets QB Aaron Glenn - Source: GettyThe Jets (0-6) will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 on Oct. 9. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Panthers (2-3) face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.Glenn appears to be on thin ice since the Jets are the only team without a win this season. He could be under further pressure if his team loses to Carolina.