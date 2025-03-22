“Fire that agent”: NFL fans confused over Tee Higgins’ $115,000,000 Bengals contract having no guarantees in 2025

After Tee Higgins' contract saga wrapped up, it seemed like Cincinnati Bengals had little reason to worry about him. The veteran wideout agreed to a four-year, $115 million with the AFC North squad, but there was a big catch behind this move.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk (via MLFootball on X), the Bengals didn't lock in any guaranteed money for Higgins in 2025. On top of that, they hold a year-to-year option, which essentially allows them to cut ties after just one season if Higgins finds a more lucrative offer elsewhere.

Many fans were shocked by the details of the deal, with some calling out Tee Higgins’ agent.

"Fire that agent," one fan said.

"When you order your agent off Temu, this is the result," another fan said.

"Blame his agent," another fan wrote.

Some praised the Bengals' cautious approach to Higgins' contract situation given his injury history, while others pointed out that he and his agent willingly agreed to the deal.

"Can’t blame them, he’s played 20 out of 34 games for a team that’s missed the playoffs both of those years 🤷‍♂️," one fan said.

"How did they rip him off if he agreed to it? That’s not how it works…. He could have declined like he did all the other offers they gave him. They didn’t rip him off, he agreed," another fan said.

Florio also reported that Higgins’ deal includes a fully guaranteed $10 million 90-man roster bonus and a fully guaranteed $10.9 million base salary for 2026.

Micah Parsons shares thoughts on Tee Higgins' contract situation

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons chimed in with his own take on X (formerly Twitter), siding with fans who criticized the situation. He called out agents who do not have their clients' best interests in mind.

"Some of these agents don't have the best interest for yall man!! Wake up David Mulugheta has been showing it time and time again!! It's sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents!!"

The Cincinnati Bengals were under a lot of pressure to re-sign Higgins, with fans eager to see him run it back alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow after a disappointing end to the 2024 NFL season.

