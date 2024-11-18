"Fire Evan McPherson tonight" - Bengals kicker gets flamed by fans for missing multiple field goals vs. Chargers

Evan McPherson has been one of the Cincinnati Bengals' most important players since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2021. As a rookie, he proved himself one of the most clutch kickers, tying Adam Vinatieri for most field goals in a single postseason.

He has continued to be dependable, making another AFC Championship Game as a sophomore. But after Sunday night, the franchise's patience with him may have run out.

At the Los Angeles Chargers, McPherson missed two straight field goal attempts that would have given the Bengals the lead since the first quarter after trailing by 21. As a result, anger emanated from fans:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fire Evan McPherson tonight."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More of it can be seen below:

"McPherson is done at this point imo," another rued.

"McPherson needs to retire," another demanded.

The Chargers won the game 34-27 via a rushing touchdown by JK Dobbins.

Zac Taylor still has high confidence in Evan McPherson

This marked the second straight game where Evan McPherson failed to be counted on in a high-leverage situation. Last Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals found themselves in their opponents’ 34 late in the third quarter, holding a 21-14 lead.

But then Joe Burrow was sacked, costing them six yards. Two incompletions later, they were forced to punt when a few rushing plays would have allowed their kicker to extend the lead.

They would pay for it dearly - on the next drive, Lamar Jackson found Tylan Wallace for a monstrous 84-yard touchdown, though Justin Tucker missed the extra point.

But that was not to be the end. On their next possession, the Bengals found themselves at the opposing 34 again. Burrow failed to find Ja’Marr Chase, but this time they decided to go for it rather than try a field goal - and failed.

The Ravens subsequently took the lead on their next drive - Jackson finding Mark Andrews for a pass, then rushing for two.

That must have meant a loss of confidence in McPherson, but head coach Zac Taylor dispelled the notion in the post-game press conference:

"High. High. I know it hasn't been exactly the type of season the whole operation has envisioned. But there's no question, I didn't doubt for a second that we would make the field goal. I didn't want three points there, I wanted seven points."

The last three drives of that game resulted in touchdowns, but the game was decided when Tanner Hudson failed to reel in a two-pointer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.