"Fire this guy": Chip Kelly flamed by fans for Ashton Jeanty "load management" comments after Raiders RB's low usage

The start of the season has not been great for Ashton Jeanty. Despite the 1-1 record for the Las Vegas Raiders, the running back is not having an easy life. He averages just 2.7 yards per carry and has 81 yards in his first two games.
The Raiders have been awry with his usage. Jeanty was a top 10 pick, and he was expected to carry the offense right from the start. However, his usage has been much lower than what analysts predicted, and his impact has been minimal.
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was asked on Thursday about the reasons for his low usage of Jeanty. He explained that his view is in the long term:
"You would love for Ashton Jeanty to play every play... You have to be conscious of, over the course of 17 games, if somebody is carrying the ball 30 times a game, they only have so many carries in a season. If you're using them early, it'll hurt you late."
However, Raiders fans were unhappy to hear Kelly discussing the need to keep the player fresh for the late parts of the season. Since Las Vegas has not made the playoffs in the past three years, they don't want to see him in meaningless games
"Fire this guy", one fan said bluntly.
"What a f***ng loser", a second fan criticized.
"'When we've settled in to 1-10, and the season is wellllll out of reach, then, and only then, we will ride him'”, a third fan wrote ironically.
Ashton Jeanty's protection has not helped the Raiders running back
One of the most impressive stats for Week 1 of the NFL season stated that the rookie amassed 38 yards against the New England Patriots.
This wouldn't be impressive in most contexts. However, he had 44 rushing yards after contact. The Patriots were able to get into the backfield easily and hit him before he even crossed the line of scrimmage.
He also had 40 rushing yards after contact in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he finished with 43 rushing yards. The stats show that the offensive line is not doing a great job opening lanes for him.
