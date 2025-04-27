"Fire that idiot" - NFL fans react to rumors of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich's son's involvement in Shedeur Sanders' prank call

Rumors say Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, might be the person who made the prank call that ruined Shedeur Sanders’ draft party. Not long after people started talking about it online, Jax deleted his Instagram account.
The prank happened while Sanders was celebrating with family and friends. He got a call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, telling him the Saints were going to pick him. Sanders and everyone around him were excited, but it turned out to be a cruel joke.
Now, after Jax's name was released, NFL fans were furious.
“Fire that idiot," one fan wrote.
"Jeff Ulbrich should resign," wrote another fan.
A third fan commented, "Falcons can yall explain how his son got his number."
More NFL fans joined in.
Jeff Ulbrich played college football at the University of Hawaii and was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent his entire playing career with the 49ers from 2000 to 2009.
After retiring in 2009, Ulbrich started coaching. In 2025, he returned to the Falcons to become their defensive coordinator. Even after the prank, Sanders didn’t let it ruin his night. Later, he was picked by the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur's reaction to getting picked in the 2025 NFL Draft was pure bliss. He looked happy and relieved as he celebrated with his family and friends.
However, Shedeur Sanders' brother, Shilo, went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, shortly after the draft, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Shedeur Sanders' first tweet after getting picked in the 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the 144th overall pick.
Right after being drafted, Sanders made his first social media post by tweeting:
"Thank you GOD."
The Browns picked another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel from Oregon, two rounds earlier. It will be interesting to see how things work out between them.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.