  "Fire Kevin Stefanksi & Andrew Berry": Calls mount for Browns HC & GM's firing from fans after Joe Flacco balls out vs. Steelers

"Fire Kevin Stefanksi & Andrew Berry": Calls mount for Browns HC & GM's firing from fans after Joe Flacco balls out vs. Steelers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:53 GMT
Joe Flacco embarrasses Browns HC Kevis Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry with win vs. Steelers - via Getty/CMS
Joe Flacco embarrasses Browns HC Kevis Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry with win vs. Steelers - via Getty/CMS

Joe Flacco is somehow still a capable starting quarterback in the NFL, even at 40 years of age. On Thursday, the veteran led the Cincinnati Bengals to a thrilling 33-31 win against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 31 of 47 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the former Cleveland Brown's first win with his new team, which had acquired him via a trade earlier this month. And some fans showed unhappiness at the Browns' HC/GM tandem of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry over the fallout of their decision, with some demanding their termination:

"This (is) unbelievable," one gagged.
"Shoot the entire organization into the sun," another demanded.
"I’ve seen enough of tonight('s) game...Embarrassing franchise🤦🏻‍♂️", another groaned.

Ja'Marr Chase was Flacco's primary target all night, catching 16 balls for 161 yards and a touchdown. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins and tight end Noah Fant also reached the end zone once each.

For the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 34 attempts for 249 yards and four touchdowns - two of which went to tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, he was also intercepted twice.

His main receiving threat DK Metcalf saw a touchdown streak end, being limited to just 50 yards on three catches.

