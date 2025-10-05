"Fire Pete Carroll now" "Such a loser": Calls mount to sack Raiders HC for sticking with Geno Smith in 40-6 blowout loss to Colts

Pete Carroll was a popular name during and after the Las Vegas Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as fans flooded social media with messages asking for his release. The Raiders didn't score a single touchdown in the game and the six points they scored came from field goals.

The Colts scored 20 points in the second and third quarters, with Daniel Jones confirming that he is one of the best players in the league.

Shortly after the game, many fans asked the team's front office to part ways with the 74-year-old coach.

"Fire Pete Carroll now. The fact that Kenny Pickett is not in the game is a joke," one fan said.

"Carroll is such a loser coach he didn’t even wanna try to score," another fan said.

"Carroll never was the answer," another fan said.

Others compared the Pete Carroll era to Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce, going as far as saying that it has been worse than those. Even former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert trolled Carroll and Bill Belichick.

"The Pete Carroll Raiders might be worse than the Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce Raiders LOL," one fan said.

"God if you are listening to me right now please make Carroll retire," another fan said.

"Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick having incredible years," Benkert wrote.

The Raiders beat the Colts in total plays (65 to 57), drives (nine to eight) and time of possession (33:25 to 26:35), but none of that helped them dominate on the scoreboard. The Colts cruised to an easy win to improve to 4-1, while the Raiders dropped to 1-4, sitting fourth in the AFC West standings.

Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor dominated against Pete Carroll, Geno Smith

While the Raiders struggled to get things going on Sunday, the Colts had a field day. Daniel Jones once again showed he is the leader of the team after going 20 of 29 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 113.0.

Jonathan Taylor contributed 66 yards rushing on 17 carries for three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 20 yards.

On the other end, Geno Smith went 25 of 36 for 228 yards against two interceptions and four sacks. Carroll didn't bench him and the Raiders finished the game with the former Seattle Seahawks star under center.

Carroll's seat might be hot after this game and nothing suggests the Raiders have enough to turn things around.

