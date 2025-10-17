  • home icon
  "Fireable offense": Tony Rizzo launches fiery attack against Browns GM Andrew Berry for trading Joe Flacco as Bengals break 4-week losing streak

"Fireable offense": Tony Rizzo launches fiery attack against Browns GM Andrew Berry for trading Joe Flacco as Bengals break 4-week losing streak

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:26 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Tony Rizzo launches fiery attack against Browns GM Andrew Berry for trading Joe Flacco as Bengals break 4-week losing streak - Source: Imagn

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals by the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. Less than two weeks with his new team and Flacco has already made an impact.

Flacco was instrumental in the Bengals' come-from-behind 33-31 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. His performance made ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo call out Cleveland's front office for trading the veteran quarterback.

“Why on earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense! That is a fireable offense! I want to know how much longer the owner’s gonna watch this crap, because the fans have had it! We deserve better!” Rizzo said.
“You’re worried more about your stadium than you are your football team. That’s the perception, (Browns owner) Jimmy (Haslam). You allow these people to do this.

Flacco, who was benched for Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel before being traded last week, completed 31 of his 47 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to end the Bengals' four-game losing streak.

Bengals teammates praise Joe Flacco for snapping losing streak

Joe Flacco made the decisive play on Bengals' final drive on Thursday before kicker Evan McPherson's 36-yard field goal sealed the win with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game.

"I love his attitude and what he brings to the team," McPherson said. "He's done a really good job connecting with guys on a really short notice."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a franchise record with his ninth 150 receiving yards game after registering 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Chase praised Flacco after the win.

"It's honestly good having him here for us," Chase said. "Organization made a big jump on him. We believed in him. We got him. He came in, doing his thing and showing off for us."

With Joe Burrow still on the sidelines, Flacco's presence could be pivotal for the Bengals, who will be looking to turn a corner after an upset win over the Steelers.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
