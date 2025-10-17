"Fireable offense": Tony Rizzo launches fiery attack against Browns GM Andrew Berry for trading Joe Flacco as Bengals break 4-week losing streak

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals by the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. Less than two weeks with his new team and Flacco has already made an impact.Flacco was instrumental in the Bengals' come-from-behind 33-31 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. His performance made ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo call out Cleveland's front office for trading the veteran quarterback.“Why on earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense! That is a fireable offense! I want to know how much longer the owner’s gonna watch this crap, because the fans have had it! We deserve better!” Rizzo said.“You’re worried more about your stadium than you are your football team. That’s the perception, (Browns owner) Jimmy (Haslam). You allow these people to do this.Flacco, who was benched for Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel before being traded last week, completed 31 of his 47 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to end the Bengals' four-game losing streak.Bengals teammates praise Joe Flacco for snapping losing streakJoe Flacco made the decisive play on Bengals' final drive on Thursday before kicker Evan McPherson's 36-yard field goal sealed the win with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game.&quot;I love his attitude and what he brings to the team,&quot; McPherson said. &quot;He's done a really good job connecting with guys on a really short notice.&quot;Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a franchise record with his ninth 150 receiving yards game after registering 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Chase praised Flacco after the win.&quot;It's honestly good having him here for us,&quot; Chase said. &quot;Organization made a big jump on him. We believed in him. We got him. He came in, doing his thing and showing off for us.&quot;With Joe Burrow still on the sidelines, Flacco's presence could be pivotal for the Bengals, who will be looking to turn a corner after an upset win over the Steelers.