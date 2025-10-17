“First dude in history who wants to stay in poverty”: NFL fans react as Alvin Kamara makes stance clear on future with Saints amid trade rumors

Alvin Kamara has been one of the biggest names in trade rumors in the ongoing regular season. However, the perennial Pro Bowler emphatically shut down these rumors.According to Nick Underhill on X (formerly known as Twitter), Alvin Kamara said on Saturday that if they trade him, he’s going to just go drink “pina coladas” somewhere. Mike Garafolo added, writing,&quot;Alvin Kamara officially taking himself off the trade market, in line with @RapSheet’s reporting from this past weekend saying he told the #Saints he wants to remain with them for the remainder of his career.&quot;NFL fans saw the news, and they had mixed reactions.One fan said, &quot;First dude in history who wants to stay in poverty. Kamara’s already planning -hour trade him and he retires,..&quot;Another stated, &quot;People thinking he’s respecting the Saints when in reality this just hurts their future LMAOOOOOO&quot;One added, &quot;Contenders want him &amp; he wants to stay on a team rebuilding??&quot;However, some fans seemed on board with Kamara's decision.One stated, &quot;Why are people mad? Wants to be a one helmet guy. I have immense respect for this man.&quot;Another said, &quot;KING!!!!&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;Damn that’s a guy that loves his city&quot;The Saints selected Kamara in the third round of the 2017 draft. The Alabama and Tennessee product has been an essential part of the team's offense ever since.Kamara has five Pro Bowl nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and numerous franchise (and league) records to his name. He's in his ninth season with the franchise and isn't looking to switch teams anytime soon.Alvin Kamara and the Saints face the Chicago Bears in Week 7The New Orleans Saints are 1-5 to start the season. Their only win so far occurred in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The game ended in a 26-14 score line.This season has been a tricky one for Kamara and his teammates, and they're currently in the running for the first overall pick in the 2026 Draft. Alvin Kamara has amassed a stat line of 83 carries, 314 rushing yards, and one rushing TD in six games.Next up for Kellen Moore's side is a Week 7 trip to Chicago to face off against the Bears. The Ben Johnson-coached Bears operate a high-powered and versatile offense, and it'll provide a test for the Saints' defense.Kamara and his teammates will look to pull off an upset and record their second win of the season. The season is rapidly approaching the halfway point, and getting wins is paramount for a genuine postseason push.