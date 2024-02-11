“Fix is in”: Taylor Swift’s viral appearance with Roger Goodell has fans speculating Chiefs’ win vs 49ers in Super Bowl

NFL fans aren't likely to believe the outcome if the Kansas City Chiefs, who have Taylor Swift as a fan, win this year's Super Bowl. There are already conspiracies that she has influenced the league and her presence has caused the Chiefs to get favorable calls en route to this big game appearance, and a win won't dispel those theories.

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, was seen talking with the pop superstar. He's been adamant about the positive impact she has had on the league and wanted to chat with her before the game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That hasn't helped any fans who believed the results were being fixed. Many fans are taking this as an absolute sign that Swift's team will prevail over the San Francisco 49ers. And to them, it won't be an earned win.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is admittedly only a fraction of the fans who said things along these lines. The truth is that no matter what happens, a Chiefs win will have an asterisk in many fans' eyes. There's likely nothing they can do to prove otherwise to them.

If they win in blowout fashion, it would be a surprise that most didn't see coming, and that doesn't dispel the rumors. If they win in a close matchup, that will be seen as a last-minute fix. For some fans, nothing matters if the Chiefs win since it was rigged in their eyes.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

No matter what fans think, this Super Bowl has the potential to be very close. Las Vegas has set the odds as a very close outcome, with perhaps no more than three points between the two teams.

Will the Chiefs win?

Ultimately, though, it looks like the San Francisco 49ers will win if the odds are to be believed. They're favored and they've been favored in every single game this year. They are a true juggernaut.

Now, the game does have to be played on the field, but it looks like the Chiefs certainly have their work cut out for them if they are to literally defy the odds one more time.