"Fixing something that ain't broke" - Rich Eisen takes issue with Jets reportedly looking to ship Breece Hall

Breece Hall has been in the spotlight for the New York Jets this week. The running back has reportedly been linked with a trade away from the franchise with one year remaining on his current rookie deal.

Ad

Many on social media felt that the Jets' decision to potentially trade Hall would be a bad move overall for the team, and analyst Rich Eisen echoed those sentiments.

"So, I'm like, ok, they have that kid, the 20-year-old from Wisconsin [Braelon Allen] who is now gonna be old enough to drink now in the state of New York," Eisen said on his show on Monday (1:52).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And maybe he can be the big, maybe 'Knuckles to Breece's 'Sonic'. But the idea of let's just scrap it is [like] fixing something that ain't broke."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added:

"And I get it that Hall was banged up. I get it, you might think he is injury-prone. You know, he blew up his knee and he came back. Come on, now, you got some young turks on this team and I think Aaron Glenn should just coach those guys up."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Jets drafted Hall in the second round in 2022, with the No. 36 pick. In his rookie season, he played just seven games before tearing his ACL and meniscus in Week 7, which cut short his season.

However, since the past two seasons, Hall has been one of New York's biggest offensive threats. In the 2024 season, the running back recorded 876 yards and five touchdowns on 209 carries, while also contributing 483 yards and three touchdowns on 57 receptions across 16 games.

Ad

Jets reportedly plan to draft Ashton Jeanty if they trade Breece Hall

New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Source: Imagn

According to reports, the New York Jets are planning to draft Ashton Jeanty with their No. 7 pick this year. The Boise State RB had a phenomenal 2024 season, in which he finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Ad

If the Jets draft Jeanty, they could potentially look to part ways with Breece Hall, who is likely to have a few suitors monitoring his situation.

Per reports, New York is planning to use a three-headed running back offense in 2025, which is why it is looking to trade Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.