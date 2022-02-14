Brian Flores amends his racism lawsuit, Texans now added to list for failing to hire him

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has amended his racism lawsuit and has now added the Houston Texans as another team that failed to hire him.

His original lawsuit against the NFL and other teams included only the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. The 40-year-old former Dolphins coach alleges the interview processes of these teams were discriminatory.

Attorneys for Flores, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis issued a joint statement. They allege that the former Miami coach was again overlooked for another head coaching position, this time with the Texans.

Adam Wexler, host of SportsTalk790, revealed the Texans will now be added to the list of teams Flores will be suing as part of his lawsuit. He received his reports from Pro Football Talk.

Flores hoping to inspire change with lawsuit

When news broke of the lawsuit against the NFL and three other teams, the NFL community was shocked. Even more so when details emerged.

The former Dolphins head coach alleged he was discriminated against when he was interviewed for head coaching positions. He specifically named the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, as well as his firing as the Dolphins coach.

The former Dolphins coach also alleges some executives for the Broncos showed up to the head coach interview an hour late back in 2019.

Add to that, back in 2019, the former Miami coach claims that Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, offered a financial reward of $100,000 per loss.

The incentive was offered in hopes that the organization could secure a better position in the NFL draft. It is worth noting that in the 2019 season; the Dolphins finished with a 5-11 record.

Now, with the Houston Texans being added to the list, many people are wondering just how widespread this is in the NFL.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis even came forward and detailed how he experienced similar treatment when interviewing for the Carolina head coaching position.

In a time that was meant to be all about the Super Bowl, the game has been overshadowed by something far more important. As the former head coach put it, "some things are more important than football."

He is shining a light on what is a serious problem in the NFL. It is hoped that by doing what he is doing, Flores can bring about change in one of the biggest sporting leagues on the planet.

