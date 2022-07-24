"It's next-level petty for Kroenke and Demoff" - Mike Florio suggests Rams owners purposely did not acknowledge team's Super Bowl win in St. Louis on championship rings

NFL analyst Mike Florio is not impressed with the Los Angeles Rams, most notably owner Stan Kroenke and COO Kevin Demoff. This is after the team finally revealed their long awaited Super Bowl ring commemorating their victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, it consists of twenty carats of white diamonds set in white and yellow gold. It has a removable top adorned with the team’s logo, with a replica of the SoFi stadium underneath.

It is undoubtedly one of the more stylish Super Bowl rings, but it is missing one important aspect. That is any mention of the Rams' other Lombardi trophy, secured by the 1999 Kurt Warner-inspired team, which was, at the time, a resident of St. Louis.

Mike Florio, the host of Pro Football Talk, is far from impressed with what he believes is a glaring omission and a spitful attempt to take a dig at the city of St. Louis. The city was involved in a bitter lawsuit against Kroenke and the NFL following the Rams' decision to move back to LA.

Florio took to Twitter to say:

"It's next-level petty for Kroenke and Demoff to pretend that the Rams didn't win a Super Bowl in St. Louis. If St. Louis hadn't forced a $790M settlement for team and league shenanigans associated with the move, there definitely would be two Lombardis on that ring."

Is recognition of previous Super Bowl triumphs commonplace?

Florio has taken offense to the Rams for failing to acknowledge their previous Super Bowl win, but is that a common tradition? Nothing is set in stone in that regard, however it has certainly been the norm for several decades.

The only outlier to this occurred with the Green Bay Packers in 1996, when the ring they created for their Super Bowl XXXI victory didn't reference their previous successes.

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XXXI ring

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII to claim their sixth Lombardi trophy, the New England Patriots created a ring that managed to commemorate all six of those championships.

2019 – Super Bowl LIII – New England Patriots

Former Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon would later sell his Super Bowl LIII ring at auction, raising $1,38,000. Gordon took a break from the team prior to their post-season campaign to focus on his mental health.

He was traded to New England from the Cleveland Browns at the start of the season and went on to record 40 receptions for the team.

It would certainly seem like a break from tradition, and the tagline of "Inspired by LA, For LA", which accompanied the ring's reveal on social media, did little to dispel Florio's accusations.

