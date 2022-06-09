Mike Florio suggests NFL should put Deshaun Watson on paid leave till 2024 

Deshaun Watson should be placed on paid leave by the NFL until 2024, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. On social media, Florio tweeted that the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be placed on paid leave until the 24 lawsuits he’s facing are resolved:

"With each additional development, it feels more and more appropriate for the NFL to put Deshaun Watson on paid leave until the 24 lawsuits (and possibly more) against him are resolved."

Previously, Florio had stated that the league should place the quarterback on paid leave. He stated that even though NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took the paid leave option off the table back in March of this year, it could be placed back into consideration:

“Although Commissioner Roger Goodell removed paid leave from the table in late March, recent developments could put it back in play. When we asked the league that very specific question again — a question the Commissioner freely answered in March — the league had no comment.”

Deshaun Watson and the 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th woman has sued the Browns quarterback, accusing him of sexual misconduct. This is the second time within a week’s span that a new lawsuit has been filed against him after all the others were filed last year.

The former Houston Texans signal-caller has vehemently rejected any wrongdoing, but the latest slate of allegations creates an indelible stain on the start of his tenure as the Browns franchise quarterback.

Cleveland gave him a record-breaking, five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract this offseason.

In this most recent lawsuit that was filed in Harris County, Texas, a massage therapist in Houston asserted that she gave the quarterback two massages at her place of residence in August 2020 and that he performed a sexual act in front of her.

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J

Per the lawsuit, the first massage was "professional," and that Watson had to leave quickly after receiving a phone call during the therapy session.

To Florio’s point, these lawsuits could very much drag on until 2024, meaning that Cleveland may not have their $230 million-dollar player on the field for some time.

If he does receive a major suspension, the Browns will find themselves in a difficult position both on and off the field. It will be very interesting to see what the NFL elects to do with the quarterback.

