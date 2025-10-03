  • home icon
"Football Gods don’t play games": Aqib Talib links Tyreek Hill's injury to "karma" for allegedly beating wife Keeta Vaccaro

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:57 GMT
Former NFL cornerback Aquib Talib believes Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury was "karma" from the football Gods.

Talib joined The Arena: Gridiron recently to offer his thoughts on the situation. The former Super Bowl winner suggested that Hill's injury was karma stemming from the allegations Hill has faced for beating his wife,

“These football Gods don’t play no games, they do not play games, they do not make mistakes. You got allegations of beating your wife… it’s karma.”

On April 7, 2025, police responded to a call made by Hill's mother-in-law about a domestic dispute between Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. No charges were filed; however, the next day, Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill.

Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami back in 2022, suffered a horrific knee injury during the Dolphins' Week Four matchup against the New York Jets. It was later revealed that Hill suffered a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

He underwent a successful major surgery to repair the injuries and isn't believed to need any additional surgery. Now, Miami will have to carry on the rest of the 2025 season without its star pass-catcher at its disposal, while questions about Hill's future with the franchise linger amidst his recovery.

How the loss of Tyreek Hill impacts the Dolphins' 2025 outlook

Before his injury, Hill had caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown on the season. Hill is a key piece to the Miami offense, and losing him will be a major blow to an already struggling franchise. Even with a healthy Hill, Miami was winless at 0-3 heading into their matchup with the Jets.

It should be mentioned that, with the loss to Miami, that Jets team has yet to win a game this year and holds a 0-4 record. The Dolphins will now be forced to march on without Hill in a division that features the dominant Buffalo Bills, as well as a New England Patriots team that has managed to become competitive under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could very well be on the hot seat this season, having yet to deliver a postseason victory during his tenure with the organization since joining in 2022.

The Dolphins will next meet the Carolina Panthers this weekend on the road.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
