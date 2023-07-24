Deshaun Watson did not play up to his standards once he returned from an 11-game suspension in 2022. The Cleveland Browns quarterback returned in a weird setup and could not improve his team enough to make the playoffs, although that was a situation created by himself.

The more than 30 accusations regarding sexual assault involving the quarterback might have been two years ago, but while the league and the Browns seem to have moved on from the issue, NFL fans certainly don't forget the reason why he missed almost 30 games between two seasons since the accusations came to light.

And after the Cleveland Browns announced that the franchise will host its training camp in a remote location to create a better atmosphere between the teammates, fans were quick to pinpoint another reason why it would be good for the camp to be away from the world:

Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp location

The team will stay at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, a location that's a long time away from Cleveland but it will give the team a better place to prepare and build for the season.

The Browns started their 2023 training camp on July 22, as the team can start their preparations a little bit earlier than the rest of the league. They're set to play in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets on August 3.

Watson missed the 2021 season, suspended for 11-game amidst controversies

In 2021, it became clear that Deshaun Watson wanted to leave the Houston Texans due to the front office's decisions. A huge scandal broke shortly afterward, and Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misbehavior.

As a result of this, and the situation with the Texans, the quarterback sat out the season.

Later, after being traded to the Cleveland Browns, the league issued a six-game suspension due to his behavior, but commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the decision as the number of games seemed to be too light. After a series of meetings with Watson's team and the NFLPA, his suspension was improved to 11 games.

Curiously, he returned to play in Houston, against the Texans.

