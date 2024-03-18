Former Bengals RB stirs buzz among fans linking Joe Burrow with Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the way to the Cincinnati Bengals if Jeremy Hill has hit way in free agency.

Beckham Jr. confirmed that he will not return to the Baltimore Ravens, which kickstarts the race for his signature.

With Beckham Jr. wanting big money and a long contract as there are reports that he thinks this will be his last chance at such a deal, the Bengals and Joe Burrow have been thrown up as a potential landing spot.

Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill has stoked the fire with his comment under Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest Instagram post.

Hill wants OBJ in Cincinnati.

Fans gave their thoughts on Hill, saying that Odell and Burrow linking up would be "crazy" and some are for it, while others aren't.

One fan doesn't want to hear from Hill.

Another fan asked how much help does Burrow need.

This fan loves the idea.

One fan wants Hill to convince Beckham Jr. to join the Bengals.

Odell could be a good replacement for Higgins.

One fan thinks the Bengals are fine without Beckham Jr.

One fan thinks Beckham Jr. in Cincinnati would have been good years ago.

This fan thinks Odell is too old now.

Where could Odell Beckham Jr. land in 2024?

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

The Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have an interest in Odell Beckham Jr., according to Daily Mail.

However, with the star receiver wanting big money, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will want to fork out that kind of money. For reference, Beckham Jr. had a one-year deal last season worth $18 million.

The Chiefs need to upgrade their weapons for Patrick Mahomes and with the signing of Marquise Brown already, adding Beckham Jr. would give them a significant upgrade on offense.

The Bengals also loom as a good destination. But again, money could be the key sticking point.

There isn't expected to be any move for Odell before the NFL draft as teams could easily fix their needs with draft picks, so look for something to happen post-draft with Beckham Jr.

The Chiefs and Bengals seem to be the favorites in what is now becoming an AFC arms race.