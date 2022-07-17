"No mention of the Bills who gave him his real second chance" - NFL fans split over controversial player's retirement announcement

Former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Richie Incognito announced his retirement this week, which seems to have upset a few NFL fans. Upsetting people is something that he has had plenty of experience with, after a controversial career which has seen him involved in several high-profile scandals.

Many NFL fans will never forgive Incognito for his previous transgressions, and they took to social media to vent their frustrations. One Bills fan was not impressed with his love letter to the Raiders when the Bills were the team that gave the offensive tackle the opportunity to resurrect his career.

Randy Zaffran @RandyZ326 @68INCOGNITO No mention of the Bills who gave him his real second chance when no one would @68INCOGNITO No mention of the Bills who gave him his real second chance when no one would

Incognito spoke of his personal development throughout his career, stating:

"Everything I did was about being a better football player, better teammate, better person"

This angered a large group of fans, who took the time to remind him of his previous efforts to be a good teammate:

👑 @KingSobr



Right on dude @68INCOGNITO “Everything I did was about being a better football player, better teammate, better person”Right on dude @68INCOGNITO “Everything I did was about being a better football player, better teammate, better person” Right on dude https://t.co/XBUj5zNzvb

DS7 @Depressedsport7



Reporters when Incognito, a known racist bully who almost made a dude kill himself, retires: “..he had a unique career”. @RapSheet Reporters to a random draft prospect who was cut: “…this comes after his mother who was a drug addict for 20 died of cancer last week.”Reporters when Incognito, a known racist bully who almost made a dude kill himself, retires: “..he had a unique career”. @RapSheet Reporters to a random draft prospect who was cut: “…this comes after his mother who was a drug addict for 20 died of cancer last week.”Reporters when Incognito, a known racist bully who almost made a dude kill himself, retires: “..he had a unique career”.

Brad Greenway @BradGreenway @RapSheet Are there any sort of initiation rituals when someone retires? @RapSheet Are there any sort of initiation rituals when someone retires?

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans were not overly impressed with his efforts in the silver and black:

🅻🆅 ℝ𝕒𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕣 ✰ @RaiderHours

Jk Richie🤣. Thanks for everything you did for the team and fan base ☠️ @RapSheet One of the best bench riders Raider Nation has ever seen.Jk Richie🤣. Thanks for everything you did for the team and fan base ☠️ @RapSheet One of the best bench riders Raider Nation has ever seen. Jk Richie🤣. Thanks for everything you did for the team and fan base ☠️

Robert Bear @RobertBearIII @RaiderHours @RapSheet Bench rider? Did he even make it to a game? He spent 3 years on IR after getting $14 million. @RaiderHours @RapSheet Bench rider? Did he even make it to a game? He spent 3 years on IR after getting $14 million.

However, there was some love from NFL fans for the former Nebraska lineman:

Keith Pardini @KeithPardini @68INCOGNITO First and foremost Richie, Congrats on retirement! Secondly, I've been a Raider fan since 1962 and I have to say, you epitomized what is to be a Raider. You will always be a "badass" and far as I'm concerned, always a Raider! PS. I hope you can stay and coach O line with us. @68INCOGNITO First and foremost Richie, Congrats on retirement! Secondly, I've been a Raider fan since 1962 and I have to say, you epitomized what is to be a Raider. You will always be a "badass" and far as I'm concerned, always a Raider! PS. I hope you can stay and coach O line with us.

MAGA45 @USA82181944 @68INCOGNITO Thx 64 - You are and always will be a RAIDER! God bless and enjoy your retirement you deserve it. Go Raiders! @68INCOGNITO Thx 64 - You are and always will be a RAIDER! God bless and enjoy your retirement you deserve it. Go Raiders!

Richie Incognito's highly controversial NFL career

Richie Incognito was a third-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft, having played his college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It did not take him long to develop an unwanted reputation.

In 2009, he was voted the dirtiest player in the league after being accused of various underhand tactics such as attempting to gouge opposing players in the eyes.

However, his off-field issues took a far more sinistar twist in 2013 when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins roster. Incognito was accused of bullying his teammate, Jonathan Martin.

Despite attempting to downplay the incident, it then emerged that Martin was fearful of potential retribution if he spoke up and accused the former Cornhusker of racism and extortion.

Following an investigation by the Dolphins, he was suspended for three months for sending messages that were both threatening and racist in nature. After the league got involved, he was then charged with further racist behavior towards another teammate, as well as a member of the Miami support staff.

The problems did not end there for the recently retired Raider. In 2018, he was committed to a psychiatric institution after he attacked a fellow gym user by throwing a dumbell at him.

Just three months later, he was in police custody once more after he threatened to shoot employees at a funeral home while making preparations for his father's funeral.

Some will remember Incognito solely for his playing achievements, while others view him as a bully and a racist, and for those individuals, his retirement will be a cause for celebration.

