WATCH: Former Broncos player spotted knocking out airport clerk in brutal brawl

Former Denver Broncos player Brendan Langley was videoed brutally hitting an airport employee as an altercation broke out at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to TMZ, the fight was between Langley, another passenger and a United Airlines employee. Langley was slapped by the employee and then threw two punches, which knocked the employee back into the check-in station, causing his face to become seriously bloodied.

Watch the video below, though viewer discrestion is advised.

It is not known what transpired to cause the incident and the 27-year-old was slapped by the airline employee before he threw his first punch.

In a full video of the incident, which can be seen below, Langley does attempt to hit the employee but fails to connect. This is when the employee slapped the former cornerback and the situation escalated quickly.

It is not yet known exactly what this means for Langley and his CFL career. It is certainly not a good look for the league and doubtless casts the player in a poor light. Whether Langley will face punishment from the CFL is not yet known.

Former Broncos player Brendan Langley arrested, Airline employee fired over incident

Langley in action for the Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

Langley was released on his own recognizance as he claims he acted in self defense. It is also worth noting is that the airline employee has had his employment terminated and United Airlines recently provided this statement, via the Miami Herald:

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter," a spokesperson said.

The 27-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and played just two seasons for the Broncos, totalling 16 games and registering just three tackles. He currently plays in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders and will likely now be under investigation by the league.

With so much regarding the incident still unclear, it is hard to form an objective opinion on the matter. Other than that, it is sad to see such an ugly scene.

