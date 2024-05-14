Former Broncos QB explains how "boring" Bo Nix will "surgically destroy you"

Bo Nix and Russell Wilson are in adjacent Broncos seasons but could not be more different in how they play the game. At least, that is what former Broncos quarterback Chris Simms indicated in Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Sean Payton used the term "boring" to describe Nix's play in a press conference clip shown by the program, and Simms built on it.

Sean Payton: "[00:00:23] Yeah, there's a patience to how he plays, the ball comes out, and, because I don't want to use the term boring. That's that's not the right term, but yeah, he can make pretty good decisions. ... He's doing well. [00:01:10]"[46.8]

Chris Simms: "[00:02:00] He's just going to surgically destroy you, surgically destroy you. ... 'I'm good enough athletically now to make a play or do something there.' ... It's a perfect fit. It really is. [00:03:02]" [61.6] PFT

Chris Simms explained Payton's struggle to avoid the word "boring" with Russell Wilson's successor, blaming psychology:

"And I feel like Sean, to your point, he's being careful. And it felt like he loves the guy already, and he doesn't want to go too crazy about it. And he's trying to just dance a fine line of not making expectations of the fans too crazy. And then also, like, not blowing the kid's head up and making him think he's better than he is, too."

Colin Cowherd, Broncos sentiment gets pragmatic to begin post-Russell Wilson era

Bo Nix throws a pass at the 2024 NFL Combine

The tone in Broncos Country appears to be shifting in the eyes of pundits and fans. For most of the last two years, fans and analysts took turns taking shots at the franchise over the overhyped and underdelivered Russell Wilson era.

At the start of the era in early 2022, the Super Bowl conversation was revived with the Denver Broncos for the first time in nearly a decade. However, amid the mere three wins that Russell Wilson posted in his debut season, fans and analysts changed their tone quickly.

Now, with Russell Wilson still getting paid by the team while he plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, attention turns to Bo Nix. Nix has received his first NFL lessons from Sean Payton, and as he goes, Payton will go.

With every team in the league at 0-0, the sentiment among local fans has taken a much more optimistic tone in the last few weeks. Of course, some argue that the same might be true of every team at the start of a new rookie campaign, but for now, things appear less heavy and more pragmatic for Denver Broncos fans and analysts at the start of 2024.

Here's what Colin Cowherd said on the "Herd with Colin Cowherd" on May 7:

Colin Cowherd: [00:02:06] "I do think Bo Nix is exactly what [Payton] always talked about when we would talk about Brees and his ability to process stuff quickly, get it out accurately. The ability to ad-lib, but not the necessity to ad-lib. That was the quarterback they were going to go get. [00:02:23]"[17.3]

Some fans continue to hype up Russell Wilson's successor, while others have pushed all expectations into 2025, expecting the rookie to take his lumps.

Of course, various rookie campaigns over the years have proved that there is at least a chance for a memorable season. CJ Stroud, Robert Griffin III, and Mac Jones are just a few such examples for Broncos fans to manifest.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.