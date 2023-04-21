Former Browns draft bust Johnny Manziel's girlfriend posts graphic photos, claims being hacked shortly after - Reports

Even after he spectacularly flopped out of the NFL, Johnny Manziel continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is no stranger to controversy, with multiple arrests marking his career from college to the pros. This latest one may have halted his football career, even permanently, but his girlfriend has chosen to defend him.

On Wednesday, a series of images, purportedly of a heavily bruised and bleeding Werner, appeared on an Instagram Story with the caption "this is from johnny manziel". The post has since been taken down, but Werner refuted the claims with a simple response:

"was hacked last night. just got my account back. please disregard what was posted. it isn't as it seems."

Kenzie Werner claims hackers were responsible for the since-deleted proof of Johnny Manziel's purported abuse of her

Manziel has long been regarded as a pariah in the footballing community, but he has largely mended his image since revealing that he was bipolar in 2018. Now, he seems happier than ever, having a girlfriend who's defending him against allegations like the one above.

How did Johnny Manziel fare in NFL?

Johnny Manziel is considered one of the NFL's biggest draft busts.

After two massive seasons at Texas A&M, which involved breaking and setting multiple records and achievements like the first Heisman Trophy for a freshman, Johnny Manziel was drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

Despite a history of off-field issues since his college days, the Browns decided to trade up for Manziel despite passing up on him earlier, largely because of a text Manziel had sent to an assistant coach.

Manziel made his debut in the fourth quarter of the Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills, replacing Brian Hoyer. He completed five of eight attempts for 63 yards and rushed ten yards for a touchdown.

He began the 2015 season as the primary backup behind Josh McCown but was elevated to a permanent starting position halfway through the season. However, he was demoted to third string after videos of him partying in Texas during the bye week emerged. The Browns cut him after the season amidst a domestic violence investigation.

Since then, Manziel played in the CFL, where he was traded before playing a game with his first team and was cut by his second. He then briefly played in the AAF before it folded and is now with Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor league.

