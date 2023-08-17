Former Browns player blames bias against Deshaun Watson for temperament of expectations

Deshaun Watson has left dozens of women traumatized in his wake, but the quarterback is on deck to have potentially one of the best years of his career. At least, that is what Jason McCourty appeared to be indicating in statements made on Good Morning Football.

Here's how the former Brown put it:

"I was in that building for a year in 2017 where it wasn't fun to be there... Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL. You look at everything around the roster was just like, 'Yeah, this is a team that should be contending for the playoffs.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on, explaining the mixed feelings about the quarterback:

"Because of the Deshaun Watson situation, we don't want to do it because we feel bad as we're hyping them up because you can't talk about the Browns being a playoff team and having an actual opportunity to make a run without saying Watson is going to be really good this year... As far as strictly football goes, yes, the Browns are really good."

Expand Tweet

NFL analysts awkwardly look for ways to hype up Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

The typical job of analysts is to offer credit where it's due but also dump on lackluster performances. Commentators mostly are limited to saying that things are positive on the field and at worst, mostly asking questions about lackluster performances - just think back to the most recent New York Jets loss.

Now, think about how commentators will talk about Aaron Rodgers. Even the worst NFL teams have bright moments at times, and commentators are required to enthusiastically react live. Meaning, there will be moments this year when commentators will be outwardly almost cheering about Deshaun Watson despite internally voicing their displeasure over the events taking place.

Perhaps some commentators truly are unphased or otherwise have forgiven the quarterback by the controversy, but it is highly unlikely that all of them have done so. As such, when Watson begins throwing touchdowns this season, fans will be treated to statements like what Jason McCourty said above or what Cris Collinsworth said about Deshaun Watson during the Hall of Fame game.

Essentially, they'll dance around the details of the controversy while also giving their clearly stated "football opinion" of the quarterback.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.