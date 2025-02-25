Former Browns QB declares Jalen Milroe to be “one of the best athletes in this draft”

Jalen Milroe, like every other rookie prospect, is managing their image ahead of the NFL Draft. For some players like Shedeur Sanders, it means skipping the correct events and showcases to foster an image.

Ad

Other players are trying to do the equivalent of the fourth-quarter comeback, showcasing their abilities in front of as many teams as possible.

One former Browns quarterback's comments might give Jalen Milroe reason to be a bit more careful about putting too much on display ahead of the NFL Draft. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football," former Browns quarterback Cody Kessler delivered immense praise on the Alabama quarterback (1:03):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jalen Milroe is, in my opinion, not only as a quarterback, one of the best athletes in this draft. Now, the question mark is, is, where do you put him? Where is he going to get drafted? Where is he going to fit in? He lacks consistency a little bit as a thrower.

"He'll make some throws when you watch the tape, and I went back and watched a couple of his games where you see want to go, that's an NFL Sunday-level throw. He can make that throw."

Ad

Milroe threw for 2844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final year at Alabama. While those numbers don't jump off the page, his work on the ground does.

The quarterback rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in a season not entirely unlike the college equivalent of Jalen Hurts in 2024 or Lamar Jackson in past NFL seasons.

Best landing spots for Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe at NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

As of now, Cody Kessler's endorsement will turn some heads, but the backing of Milroe is not the conventional viewpoint of analysts examining the NFL Draft. If that is the case, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback could see himself slipping into the late second day or early third day of the NFL Draft.

Ad

As such, Milroe could end up with a team that wants a quarterback but doesn't have the high-end draft position to select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

One team that could fit this mold could be the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, this would assume that Sam Darnold would be allowed out the back door.

If the Vikings choose to go with J.J. McCarthy as their future, they're still going to need some level of insurance. Milroe would provide that, especially if he slides to the third or fourth round.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers also make sense. It would be a departure after selecting pocket passer Kenny Pickett, but Mike Tomlin is coming off a year in which he had two mobile quarterbacks. Tomlin also was present at the Reese's Senior Bowl where Jalen Milroe put in lots of work.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!