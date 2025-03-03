Former Browns QB draws similarities between College Football 25 cover athlete Quinn Ewers and Andy Dalton

Quinn Ewers, like so many other prospects in March, is putting the final touches on his resume. At this point, the bulk of his pitch has been written. Outside of a few visits and perhaps a Pro Day, every prospect has submitted the bulk of their data for NFL general managers and scouts to dive into.

One former Browns quarterback has also been digging and he likes what he sees. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Football," former Browns quarterback Cody Kessler compared the cover athlete of College Football 25 to Andy Dalton:

"If you put Quinn Ewers on a team like when Andy was with the Bengals, with great weapons around him, with AJ Greens and all those different guys, he can excel.

"I don't think he's going to be a first-round pick. Potentially could work up there if his Pro Day goes well. If he gets [picked] in the second round and you put him with a good roster, in my opinion, similar to Jaxson Dart, a little bit, I think he could excel like Andy Dalton did in Cincinnati."

Of course, one question going into College Football 25 was whether being on the cover would be a curse or a boon for the athlete chosen. If Kessler's prediction comes true, it would be hard to make a case that he suffered a case of the College Football video game curse.

Ewers threw for 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season, leading the conference in passing touchdowns.

Potential landing spots for Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

The Texas Longhorns quarterback could interest a number of teams. However, it largely depends on how teams view Jaxson Dart in comparison to Ewers as the two might be locked in their own race to be drafted first.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will take priority early, most likely knocking out the Giants and Titans. If Dart gets selected next, he could go to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That would leave the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders looking for a solution after choosing to wait on quarterback in the first round.

If Quinn Ewers slides into the second round, that would leave those four teams in line to draft him. Out of those, the Browns and Raiders pick earliest in the second round. As such, Ewers could end up going to either landing spot at that time.

Of course, one key domino is free agency, as the team that gets Russell Wilson, for instance, might not be as willing to spend a second-round pick on a quarterback. Will Ewers start in 2025?

