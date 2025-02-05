Former Browns rival ‘applauds’ Myles Garrett for saying enough is enough

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially in Super Bowl week, the Cleveland Browns seemingly have the headlines. Former Defensive Player of the Year defensive end Myles Garrett has publicly requested a trade from the organization after eight seasons.

On ESPN's "Get Up," former player Damien Woody pointed out that the Cleveland Browns are unable to win games due to their ongoing struggles at the quarterback position.

"At the end of the day, you don't have if you don't have a quarterback, you have no chance. You don't have a quarterback. That Deshaun Watson contract is an albatross around that Cleveland Browns organization right now," Woody said. (6:48 onwards)

Woody continued to applaud Myles Garrett for understanding his situation and wanting to leave to go to a contender instead of lamenting with the Cleveland Browns.

"At some point, you know, Myles guy is probably thinking, man, I want to I want to play for a championship," Woody added. (7:14 onwards) "Can you imagine Myles Garrett doing all this stuff? And every year you watch in, you know, all these other guys playing for a championship, you sitting at home by Thanksgiving every year, basically. So I understand, and I actually applaud Myles Garrett for saying, you know what? I've done everything possible in northeast Ohio to try to help this Brown organization. I can't do it anymore."

Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade on Monday afternoon after saying he would if the team did not improve.

Where will Myles Garrett wind up?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett flashes a smile during training camp. (Credits: IMAGN)

With the Myles Garrett trade, there is a chance that the Cleveland Browns do not trade him and they have a bit of a situation. However, that likely will not be the case, and instead, they will trade him. Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl himself and Super Bowl contenders will need cap space and capital to get him.

One team that looks interested in a trade with the Cleveland Browns is the Atlanta Falcons. They have Kirk Cousins, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $180 million contract and there is an out after the 2025 season if they like. It would be a potential chance to solve the quarterback situation for a minimum of a year and possibly get some picks from a team that did not make the playoffs last season.

