Former Browns WR urges Aaron Glenn’s Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers with 4x Pro Bowler

The New York Jets' quarterback situation is murky. On Super Bowl Sunday, it was revealed that the team will not bring back Aaron Rodgers for a third season. However, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also a veteran, leaving the team without long-term options.

The Jets hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round. Their new quarterback will have to come through a trade or free agency, and even in this situation, they won't find a new superstar to lead the roster.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins has the perfect name for New York to look for. With the Atlanta Falcons moving from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix, the veteran is set to become available. Hawkins wants the Jets to find a way and get Cousins:

“I think it's a reset for them, and I wouldn't mind them attacking one of these quarterbacks in the draft. The problem is, I don't think they sit in a position to get one. If that is the case, you have to go to Kirk Cousins, right? The Rodgers experiment didn't work for a lot of reasons, but the reality is, they were worse with Rodgers than they were without him. So you got to look in the free agency, as the Steelers did a year ago when they went and got Russell Wilson.”

How much would Kirk Cousins cost for the Jets if he's traded there?

The Falcons would still be up for $37.5 million in dead cap, but their situation would be eased when compared to a $65 million dead cap if he's released.

The Jets would pay him his full salary of $27.5 million in 2025 and keep him for the next two years of his contract. However, with just $25 million in dead cap for the 2026 season, they have an easy way out if he does not deliver.

Cousins has a no-trade clause, meaning that he would be able to veto a trade to any team if he's not interested in moving. However, with Penix on the roster in Atlanta, the veteran is unlikely to veto any trade if it means he can start for another team.

