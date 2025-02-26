Former Buccaneers QB claims Aaron Glenn “doesn’t care what Quinnen Williams thinks”

The New York Jets are under new leadership with Aaron Glenn as their coach heading into the 2024-2025 season after moving on from Robert Saleh.

A big decision that Glenn and the new leadership had to make was figuring out if they would have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback for this upcoming season. They've already decided that they are moving on from him too.

The decision to move on from Rodgers left a little bit of a sour taste in the locker room as players such as Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and others seem to be disappointed with it.

ProFootballTalk's Chris Simms and Mike Florio spoke about Glenn and the team moving on from Rodgers, saying that Glenn doesn't care about the opinion of his players. They think it could be detrimental to the team.

Simms said:

"Chris Simms, too many leaks, too many State of the Union addresses. Too many. Oh, this is what I think the team should do. Nobody cares. They don't care. Aaron Glenn doesn't care what Quinnen Williams or Sauce Gardner think. Sorry, that's not the way good teams operate."

Aaron Glenn addresses his decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Glenn during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Aaron Glenn knows he upset some New York Jets players by moving on from Aaron Rodgers. But he doesn't care.

On Tuesday, in Indianapolis, Glenn addressed the fact that some Jets players were disgruntled after learning that they would be moving on from Rodgers.

Glenn said:

"Listen, I understand the reaction of the players, but I'll say this: Every decision that me and (general manager Darren Mougey) make is to win and to win now ...

"Listen, this is not going to be the last decision I make that's going to upset some people, and that's OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that's what we're going to continue to do."

It will be interesting to see who replaces Rodgers as the team's signal caller this upcoming season. Could they find a QB in the draft, trade for one, or sign one in free agency? What do you think?

