"Cleveland Antonio Browns" - Former Buccaneers WR makes bizarre recruiting pitch for himself following Deshaun Watson trade

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown wants to link up with Deshaun Watson. He has once again put his recruiting skills into action. The 33-year-old receiver was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now on the hunt for a new team.

With the breaking news of Deshaun Watson being traded to the Cleveland Browns, it appears that Antonio Brown would welcome the opportunity to link up with Watson in Cleveland. The 33-year-old took to Twitter in his latest attempt to be on teams' radar.

Brown posted:

"Cleveland Antonio Browns... C-A-B."

It appears that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is campaigning for Cleveland to come and sign him.

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns

The day's big news came mere hours ago when the Houston Texans agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. The details of the deal are pretty staggering.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the new Cleveland quarterback will get a $230m contract for five years that is fully guaranteed in a massive move by the Browns.

Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

The Texans are getting quite the haul in return, as many thought. Rapoport tweeted that Houston will get three first-round picks, a third-rounder, and a late pick swap, which is a fourth-rounder for a fifth-rounder.

With the Cleveland roster stacked with talent, adding Watson will push them firmly into Super Bowl contention. If they somehow manage to bring in Antonio Brown, the offense will put up points for fun.

The Browns already have two great running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Add Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Jakeem Grant, and suddenly, the Browns will be a tricky proposition for opposing defenses. That is without adding in the now-former Texans star.

The Browns have multiple ways to put points on the board, and with a superb defense led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, Cleveland will be tough to score against. They will be one of the favorites for the AFC North, despite Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the division.

It's a seismic day for the Browns as, for the first time in years, the franchise has got a superstar at quarterback to complement a supremely talented roster.

