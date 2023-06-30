Tom Brady's post-retirement life has been discussed over and over again. The legendary quarterback, who choose to hang up his boots after two decades in the league, could certainly still play in the league, but the fact that he would star the next season with the very advanced age of 46 made it impossible to follow through.

Even though age was the main factor, there was a noticeable change in the quarterback's demeanor this season. He went through a hard time in his personal life, which culminated in the divorce with his former wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

In his appearance at The Herd alongside Colin Cowherd, former Brady's teammate Logan Ryan, who played with him both in the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told listeners that his off-field problems were all weighing on him during the 2022 season:

“Tampa was only built for so long in terms of the amount of veterans, the amount of money being spent, the amount of weapons on that side of the ball for Brady,” Ryan said. “So there was some finality in the season.

“But I think just knowing how he was interacting with his family, his kids, in terms of really wanting to spend time with his kids and be there with his kids, that was a little different, because his kids were older. I think the stuff that was going on, off the field and on the field, I think [it] was weighing on him a little bit, as obviously we’re all humans. So I knew that there was going to be some type of break after the season. Now whether that be the return or not, he wouldn’t tell me.”

Is Tom Brady returning from retirement again to play the 2023 season?

Sadly, it looks like his retirement this time is for real.

His comeback in 2022 wasn't as expected, as Brady struggled for most of the season and just barely made the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were handled easily by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.

But there's nothing for him to be ashamed of about his career. He won more Super Bowls than any franchise in the league and he's the only-ever player to win multiple rings since turning 40. He holds numerous remarkable NFL records.

