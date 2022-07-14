Rashard Anderson passes away: Ex-Carolina Panthers 1st-Round draft pick found dead at 45

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson has passed away at the age of 45 from prostate cancer. Anderson was a first-round pick of the Panthers in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Jackson State University. He was one of two players selected out of Jackson State in that draft along with wide receiver Sylvester Morris.

Anderson and Morris were the last duo to be drafted in the first round from the college since Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and receiver Robert Brazile in 1975.

Anderson is a standout player for the university and is thought to be one of the greatest players to wear a Jackson State uniform. He played a role in the Tigers capturing their very first SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) Championship in school history in 1996.

Three years later, Anderson helped the university capture the SWAC Eastern Division title in 1999.

Marcus Rogers @CoachRogers88 Dam man, loss a brother, friend, teammate this morning. My Dude was a Father, son, nephew, and uncle. My Dawg Rashard Anderson, former 1st Rd pick Carolina, JSU Grad and Forest High Alum has transitioned! #LLRIH46 Dam man, loss a brother, friend, teammate this morning. My Dude was a Father, son, nephew, and uncle. My Dawg Rashard Anderson, former 1st Rd pick Carolina, JSU Grad and Forest High Alum has transitioned! #CancerSucks 💔Dam man, loss a brother, friend, teammate this morning. My Dude was a Father, son, nephew, and uncle. My Dawg Rashard Anderson, former 1st Rd pick Carolina, JSU Grad and Forest High Alum has transitioned! #CancerSucks #LLRIH46 https://t.co/5DmpfLJhex

In a statement released by the school, Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson stated that it was a sad day for the Jackson State family. He sent his thoughts and prayers to his family for the loss:

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family. Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Rashard Anderson's career with the Carolina Panthers

He spent two seasons with Carolina, playing in 27 games. Anderson had five forced fumbles, six passes defended, 75 combined tackles and one interception in his time with the franchise.

However, the cornerback missed the entire 2002 season as he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He never played another down in the NFL.

Rob Jay @robjaykappa 🏾 Devastated over this…Rest in heaven my friend Devastated over this…Rest in heaven my friend🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/eSSrum9tnW

Anderson entered treatment and applied for reinstatement in 2003, but his application was turned down. His suspension continued on through the 2003 season following another violation.

Condolences to his family and friends for their loss.

