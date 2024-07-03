Former Chiefs head coach insinuates Dak Prescott’s team will be worse in 2025 unless he stays with Jerry Jones

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones are reportedly locked in a negotiation that has been building toward a breaking point for quite some time. While things have not appeared to openly sour yet, many are calling for things to take a turn in one way or another.

In direct contrast to this, former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards claimed that Prescott's best chance to win a Super Bowl is in Dallas.

Here's how he put it on Wednesday's edition of "First Take":

[00:03:09] "'I got to win playoff games. This team is the best team that I can play on right now to win playoff games. And if I win playoff games and lo and behold, get to the Super Bowl and win, I'll be the highest-paid player in the league. It won't even be close.'" [00:03:49][40.7]

With his future up in the air, the pressure on the quarterback to do one of the hardest things in the NFL would be immense. That said, winning it all over Patrick Mahomes and the other contenders might not be what it takes. Simply getting to the Super Bowl or the team's first championship game in decades might push a new deal over the top.

Potential wait-and-see approach puts brain-splitting pressure on Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

Dak Prescott at Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

Assuming Dak Prescott was to beat the stacked odds and win it all at the 11th hour of his contract, it would place more pressure on February than many Super Bowl-winning quarterback has ever felt. With a no-trade clause in place, Prescott would effectively have about one month to rectify things with Jones.

If he were to wait longer, he would need to choose between more money and staying where he is. While he might already have a feeling about which direction he would want to take, seeing the offers sitting at one's feet in real-time can blur one's vision.

If the Dallas Cowboys are to keep Dak Prescott and minimize their chances of losing him, they would need to do something Jones hasn't done much: beat the market. Without practice at doing so, the risk of losing Prescott rises.

Will the Cowboys pull off a string of unseen events to secure Dak Prescott and a Super Bowl this year?

