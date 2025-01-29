Former Chiefs kicker sends word of caution to Eagles on uniform code after controversy in Super Bowl 57

Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Lawrence Tynes sent a warning to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 59. Recently, the uniforms for the Super Bowl teams have been announced. Kansas City will be donning white, while Philadelphia will have to wear green.

Following the announcement, Lawrence Tynes sent a warning to the Eagles and suggested they wear white gloves. Taking to his X account, he wrote:

"Friendly reminder for the Eagles with the Chiefs wearing white uniforms in #SuperBowlLIX. Wear white gloves!"

Along with the caption, he shared a picture of the controversial call from Super Bowl 57. Two years back, the Eagles competed against Kansas City in Super Bowl 57. However, the game had a controversial penalty.

The Eagles tried to stop Patrick Mahomes and his offense from making a game-winning drive. However, the officials called a penalty after ruling that James Bradberry grabbed JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It was a questionable call, as some fans believed it looked like a clean stop by the Eagles, while the officials saw it as a penalty. The decision generated mixed reactions from people on the internet.

In 2025, the Eagles will again play against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and this time again, both teams will have the same uniforms as they wore in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs aiming for a three-peat

The Chiefs are aiming to complete a three-peat by winning the Super Bowl title in 2025. They have been incredible in the championship in the last two years and have been in good form to clinch the title again in 2025. The Chiefs qualified for the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship by defeating the Buffalo Bills.

Although they have been in contention to complete the three-peat, tight end Travis Kelce says the team has not so far discussed it. In the recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said (9:50):

"It hasn't been mentioned one time, outside of being asked about it in the media. Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That's how we got here. That's how we got the first one. That's how we got the second one. It's the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl is if you focus on the task at hand."

The two teams will square off on February 9 for Super Bowl 59.

