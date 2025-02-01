Former Chiefs OC delivers verdict on Patrick Mahomes' GOAT Status post possible three-peat 

Patrick Mahomes is headed to New Orleans. The NFL's most accomplished active starting quarterback is in line to achieve something Tom Brady never accomplished. With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Mahomes would win three straight Super Bowls.

After winning his second consecutive Super Bowl, many compared him to Brady. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Speak," former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared his thoughts on what Mahomes' status in the GOAT leaderboard could be if he wins it all again.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's hard for me to sit here and say anything bad about Patrick because I've had an opportunity to work with this kid. Obviously, it puts him up there with some of the greats," Bieniemy said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We're watching history unfold. This kid is one of the most humble individuals that you'll ever meet. But on top of that, he's a dynamic player who has a dynamic personality to bring out the best in people. So if this happens, it's going to be hard to leave him out of that conversation because he's making history and he's still young in his career as well."

Bieniemy coached Mahomes for five years from his first starting season through the 2022 season. He witnessed Mahomes' formative starting seasons closer than almost anyone. Taking a step back, he can only express praise. However, he didn't declare that Mahomes would be the best of all time, but one of the greats. So there will still be work ahead for him.

Exploring whether Eric Bieniemy's exit weakened Patrick Mahomes' offense

Patrick Mahomes at AFC Championship - Bills at Chiefs - Source: Getty

Eric Bienemy was seen by many as a small fraction of the reason for Andy Reid's offensive genius with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, looking back at the end of the 2024 season, Bieniemy suddenly has a notable case on his side.

Tyreek Hill left after the 2021 season but Bieniemy remained. The Chiefs offense was ranked first in the NFL in yards per game in 2022. Bieniemy left after 2022. Once that happened, the Chiefs' offensive yards per game dropped to ninth in the NFL. In 2024, the Bieniemy-less Chiefs offense dropped to 17th,

Bieniemy has a strong case that while it didn't work with the Washington Commanders in 2023, something about Bieniemy working with Reid worked for both coaches and the team. At this point, Bieniemy's departure lines up with the Chiefs' offensive slowdown. Could a theoretical return get Mahomes humming once again?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.