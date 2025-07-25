Former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu gets candid on returning to football after announcing retirement from NFL after 12 seasons

Tyrann Mathieu surprised NFL fans just before he started training camp with the New Orleans Saints. The safety announced his retirement from the NFL in late July, ending a career that included a decade of playing, multiple All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.The retirement caught many by surprise. Mathieu continued to play at a high level in 2024, starting every game for the Saints and registering three interceptions. There were no public signs of the defender even thinking about leaving the team, let alone a retirement from the league.However, the surprising move created a significant need for the Saints in the back end of their defense. For a team with just seven quarterback starts across their three passes, experience is key to navigating through a season. Mathieu's loss creates a new void of leadership, this time in the defense.Two days after making his decision public, Mathieu made an appearance on Kay Adams' &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; and was asked whether a return to the league was a possibility in a few months. He did not completely rule it out, but explained that his mind does not feel like playing football anymore:&quot;I think that's always a possibility. I don't want to ever kind of rule anything out. I think as of right now, where my spirit is, mentally where I'm at, I'm retired.&quot;Tyrann Mathieu is 2nd veteran offseason retirement for SaintsThe Saints lost not one, but two important players since the draft ended.Quarterback Derek Carr also decided to call an end to his playing career after two seasons in New Orleans. Carr, a second-round pick in 2014, struggled to recover from an injury in his throwing shoulder. Instead of going through a grueling recovery process to return to the field, he decided to end his career.The Saints have not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, and they're considered one of the likeliest teams to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. Losing a veteran player one month before the season will certainly be a blow to their chances to prove analysts wrong.How do you think the New Orleans Saints will fare without Tyrann Mathieu next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.