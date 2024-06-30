  • NFL
  • Former Colts DT Daniel Muir's 14-year-old son goes missing as police investigate mysterious disappearance

Former Colts DT Daniel Muir's 14-year-old son goes missing as police investigate mysterious disappearance

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 30, 2024 14:22 GMT
USA Today Sports Daniel Muir game
USA Today Sports Daniel Muir game (IMAGN)

Bryson Muir, the son of former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir, has been missing since June 16. According to NBC Chicago, the police issued a silver alert on Friday to find the teenager, but two weeks after the disappearance of the child, they are left with more questions than answers.

On June 16, Bryson Muir and his mother, Kristin Muir, left his grandmother’s home in Ohio. However, when Kristin was stopped by the local police, Bryson was not in the car. Authorities in Indiana said in their statement:

“Shortly after leaving this residence, this vehicle was pulled over by the Garfield Heights (OH) Police Department, but Bryson was not inside.”

Indiana Police launched an investigation alleging abuse against the parents, Kristin and Daniel Muir. The allegations have been made by Bryson’s grandmother (Daniel Muir’s mother). She has provided the police department with pictures of Bryson with injury marks on his face.

also-read-trending Trending

As per IndyStar, the parents had agreed to meet with the police on Friday with their son; however, they canceled the meeting an hour before the agreed time. As per the police department, this move by Daniel Muir and his wife “signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.”

Bryson Muir was last seen wearing an orange Under Armor shirt with a pair of blue jeans. The police believe him to be in immediate danger.

Daniel Muir and the Stairway Truth Ministries

Daniel Muir and his family live in Logansport on land owned by a religious organization. The Stairway Truth Ministries has been referred to as a ‘cult’ and has been involved in previous criminal investigations, as per Sports Illustrated.

Apart from Daniel Muir, former Green Bay Packers legend Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila is also a member of the religious organization. He also brushed off the law during the organization’s activities in 2017.

Daniel Muir retired from football in 2013 after last playing with the Oakland Raiders. Since then, he has indulged in motivational speaking.

Muir purchased his current residence in 2020 but in 2023, the Servant Leader Foundation (the parent organization of Stairway Truth Ministries) became the owner of the land while the Muir's continued to reside.

Edited by Krutik Jain
