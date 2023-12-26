Former Colts HC compares Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

Lamar Jackson has been talked about as the antithesis of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's style of play. However, following the Ravens' performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas evening, Jeff Saturday compared the three quarterbacks in a direct assault on pre-existing notions about the Ravens QB. Here's how he put it:

"[00:05:13] I will say if I had to put a category on him that differentiates him from every quarterback in the game, it's his pocket presence. Like this guy, we talked about like Tom Brady manipulating the pocket. Peyton Manning, you watch how he manages [it]. You talk about making a pass rush ineffective. That's what he does. The guy can hold the ball."

He continued, dissuading the notion that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback looks to run first, throw second:

"It's not just that they're afraid he's going to run. He's buying time, keeping his eyes downfield, and look how he creates separation even within the pocket. Because of his speed and athleticism, he's running away from guys instead of guys falling onto him. [00:05:57]"[44.7] Get Up

Lamar Jackson poised for home-field advantage in healthiest season since 2020

Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

December has been a quieter year in the AFC over the past couple of years. Since the start of 2021, the quarterback has missed 10 games late in the season due to injury. However, in his first year since signing his mega deal, the quarterback sits one win away from locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The quarterback also has a chance to play the most games in a single season in his career. The last time he saw action in 16 games was in his rookie season in 2018.

This year, he has a chance to play in 17 games. Of course, there's a chance the Ravens elect to sit him for the final game if they clinch the No. 1 seed next week against the Miami Dolphins.

This year, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His record is 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, so the quarterback isn't having a record-setting year through the air. However, he has clinched the third-best throwing touchdown total of his career.

On the ground, Lamar Jackson is keeping his legs churning at a level of success not seen since 2020. With two games to go, the quarterback has passed his rushing yardage totals of 2021 and 2022.

