Former Commanders QB gives his 2 cents on if Washington should pursue Cooper Kupp trade

Former Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III is urging the Washington Commanders to trade for Cooper Kupp. Griffin III, who played three seasons behind center in the US capital, believes the Super Bowl-winning receiver would be a perfect fit for a young quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

In a tweet on Monday following the news of Cooper Kupp's availability, Griffin said:

"The Washington Commanders should trade for Cooper Kupp. Owns the middle of the field. Moves the chains. Quarterbacks’ best friend. Perfect for Jayden Daniels going into year 2 with Scary Terry’s Speed on the outside."

Kupp, a former First-team All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP, said earlier this week that the Rams are looking to trade him during the off-season. He is currently signed to a three-year, $80 million contract with the LA Rams that will run through the 2026 season. If the Rams are able to trade him, they’d save $20 million, per ESPN.

Where Cooper Kupp would fit in Washington

Since the emergence of Puka Nacua in 2023, Cooper Kupp has been relegated to playing second fiddle with the Rams. Over the past two seasons, Kupp’s been the secondary target of Matthew Stafford, recording 737 receiving yards in 2023 and 710 yards in 2024, second on the team behind Nacua both times. As explosive as he was in LA’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, registering 1,947 receiving yards in the regular season, Kupp may have set the bar too high for himself.

In Washington, Kupp would likely need to accept the No. 2 as well, given the strong chemistry between Daniels and Terry McLaurin. McLaurin posted a fifth successive 1,000-yard season last year and has been Washington’s top receiver for six straight occasions.

Dan Quinn’s group could certainly use some help in the pass-catching department, as they were rather thin outside of McLaurin. Last season, their second-best receiver was tight end Zach Ertz, who had 654 yards.

While Kupp’s production may not be as sensational as 2021 season, he remains capable of being a solid and consistent performer. In all of his NFL seasons, he has averaged double-digits for yards-per-reception, with over 700 yards through the air in all but one campaign, that being 2018 when he tore his ACL.

His presence in Washington would add an extra dimension to this team, which relied too heavily on Daniels’ scrambling ability when McLaurin was covered. The experience of Kupp in big games could prove invaluable to a team that will surely emerge as a title contender in 2025. As of now, Washington has over $80 million in cap space per Spotrac.

