Former Cowboys coach makes feelings clear on Saints hiring Kellen Moore as head coach

Kellen Moore is set to lead the New Orleans Saints to the promised land after being signed as the team's new head coach. Following a successful 2024 NFL season with the Philadephia Eagles, where the squad went all the way to the Super Bowl and won the big game, Moore is now taking a new challenge with the Saints.

When asked about this decision, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier had only positive things to say about the offensive coordinator and his ability to adapt.

"We're always trying to evolve. Kellen's one of the best I've been around. Even when we had success doing things, he's like, 'Hey, I think we need to go off of this and get into this.' He's so smart, he's able to see the game from so many different viewpoints. I just stand and coach.

Moreover, he described Moore as someone who's always trying to improve, even when things are going well.

"I think he's been ready for a while [to be a head coach]," Nussmeier said. "He's an excellent communicator. I think it shows when you look at the production, his offenses have had over his career. If you can't communicate, you're not going to be able to get to the players, to get to the production you need.

In his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kellen Moore reached the NFL glory as an offensive coordinator. The challenge is bigger now and according to Nussmeier, he's ready to take it on.

New Orleans Saints announce Kellen Moore as new head coach

Kellen Moore was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022 and spent one season with the Chargers before joining the Eagles. The Saints announced him as their new head coach, outlining their hopes for what Moore will bring to the organization.

"At the start of the interview process, it was important to find a head coach who was the right fit for the New Orleans Saints organization," team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "Through the search process, it became clear that Kellen is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect. I would also like to thank Darren Rizzi for his service as interim coach and leading our team this past season. I am truly grateful to him."

Moore was a popular head-coaching candidate, and he'll now be coaching regularly in the same stadium where he won his first Super Bowl.

