"Heartbroken" - Seahawks QB Russell Wilson left shocked by sudden demise of former NFL star Demaryrius Thomas

Former NFL wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, Jets, Patriots and Texans, Demaryius Thomas, has passed away.

The news dropped in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings game on Thursday night, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson taking to social media to express his feelings about Thomas.

Demaryius Thomas passes away

Thomas was found deceased by the Roswell Police Department at his home and a spokesperson for the department stated that Thomas' death "stems from a medical issue" and that the investigators of his death do not have any reason to suspect otherwise.

Tim Tebow @TimTebow Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. https://t.co/gNVzmJ503X

Thomas was just 33 years old when he was found, he passed just weeks away from his 34th birthday. Thomas' first cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told The Associated Press that the Thomas family think the receiver could have died from a seizure.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said Friday. "We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday."

Thomas retired from the NFL in June of last year after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. Drafted by the organization with pick 22 in the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech, Thomas' first two years were a slow burn, only mustering 283 and 551 receiving yards.

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special.



These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special. These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. https://t.co/E1UIXigpIJ

However, with the arrival of Indianapolis Colts superstar Peyton Manning in 2012, Thomas' career took off in a serious way. In his first year with Manning, Thomas recorded 1,434 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as Manning led the Broncos to a 13-3 record.

NFL @NFL The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/rAXYguAUy1

He then followed that up with 1,619 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2014. Thomas would then go on to record another two back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards to make it five consecutive seasons in which he surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for receiving yards.

The loss of Thomas will be felt greatly by those who knew him, his family, his teammates from Denver, New York and Houston, along with the millions of fans who took joy in watching number 88 strut his stuff in the NFL for nine years.

Edited by David Nyland