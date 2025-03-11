Former Eagles DL makes feelings clear on Mike Tomlin’s leadership keeping Aaron Rodgers in check: “There’s no question about leadership in Pittsburgh”

Aaron Rodgers remains one of the only few free agent quarterbacks this offseason, with many linking him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dominoes are falling in the quarterback carousel with the Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks landing Sam Darnold, the New York Jets signing Justin Fields and the Indianapolis Colts signing Daniel Jones.

A few teams are still in need of a quarterback, with the New York Giants and the Steelers being two of them. Many think Rodgers will land with one of those two organizations.

Speaking on "GoJo and Golic" Tuesday, Mike Golic thinks Rodgers to Pittsburgh makes sense and feels Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would keep Rodgers in check and under control better than how the Jets did the last two seasons.

"So first, from a locker room standpoint, you feel that Mike Tomlin can handle this situation better than a Robert Saleh," Golic said, "and then interim coach and Jeff Ulbrich, right, where that leadership was somewhat teetering with the Jets.

"But there's no question about leadership in Pittsburgh with Mike Tomlin, one of the most respected coaches out there, and I think even Aaron Rodgers would see that. So I would not expect the off-the-field fireworks."

Why Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

There aren't many quarterback options in free agency or available via trade right now for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They already lost out on resigning Justin Fields as he landed a deal with the New York Jets.

Russell Wilson remains a free agent after a lackluster season with Pitt last year, and given he is five years younger than Rodgers, he may ask for a multi-year contract.

Picking at No. 21 in the draft, the Steelers aren't in a good position to select one of the top quarterbacks in a weaker QB draft class. They'd have to mortgage a lot of their future just to move up for the risk.

Rodgers returned last season at 40 years old, coming off an Achilles tear, and didn't play badly for the circumstances. He threw for over 3,800 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes.

With DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside and Pat Freiermuth on the inside, Rodgers might be convinced the Steelers offense is his best choice at winning.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will end up?

