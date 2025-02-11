Former Eagles LB makes fun of Drake after Super Bowl LIX becomes the most-watched game in NFL’s history

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, denying the two-time reigning champions the chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. The game was expected to be a tight affair between two of the league's finest rosters.

However, the Eagles held the Chiefs scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter and led 34-0 when Kansas City finally got on the board. Despite the game being a blowout, it set a new viewership record.

According to reports, over 126 million people tuned in to watch Philadelphia dismantle Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Co., a new Super Bowl record.

Former Eagles star Emmanuel Acho used the record-breaking number to poke fun at Canadian rapper Drake. He quoted a post reporting the viewership number and wrote:

"This means 126 Million people heard Kendrick say, 'Say Drake, I heard you like em young.'"

Acho's joke was a reference to the halftime show, where rapper Kendrick Lamar sang 'Not Like Us,' the smash hit Drake diss that won five Grammy Awards last week.

One of the lines in the song is, “Say Drake, I heard you like em young,” taking aim at the 38-year-old Canadian rapper's alleged penchant for dating young women.

