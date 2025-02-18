Former Falcons WR calls Joe Burrow’s team "Cheap-innati Bengals" after team's latest decisions

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas had a strong message against the Cincinnati Bengals and their offseason approach. The AFC North franchise was surrounded by questions regarding Tee Higgins' future with the team, more so after he showed up every week and made big plays that kept Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive until Week 18.

During Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Douglas called Joe Burrow's team "cheap" for letting important players go because it didn't want to pay them. Douglas adds that the team needs to take advantage of Burrow's current deal ($275 million over five years) and surround him or keep the right pieces around the veteran quarterback.

"That's another reason why Jesse Bates III is now in Atlanta, Georgia," Douglas said. "That's another reason why Joe Mixon is down in Houston for the Houston Texans—two players that actually could have helped the defense for the Cincinnati Bengals, and one player that could have actually helped the offense and given Joe Burrow something else to resort to.

Burrow himself made it clear he wanted the team to keep both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, citing the example of the Philadelphia Eagles with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

"So, when I look at the Cincinnati Bengals, that's why I'm with Freddie and Harry. Freddie calls them the 'Cheap-innati Bengals' because they don't want to pay people. But it's hindering and hurting, in my opinion, Joe Burrow and this team collectively, from going to where they want to go, maximizing Joe Burrow while he's on this contract right now. He's playing upper-echelon football from the quarterback position."

Cincinnati Bengals reportedly planning to re-sign three stars this offseason

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that Cincinnati planned to secure three stars with new deals this offseason. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson would all be secured long-term, although the goal appears to be difficult to meet.

James Rapien of Sports Illustrated reported that the team planned to use the franchise tag on Higgins for a second consecutive offseason. This would allow the team to have until July 15 to work on an extension. If they fail to reach an agreement, Higgins will play under the tag again, this time on a one-year, $26.2 million contract.

Cincy could have made it to the 2024 NFL postseason, but a slow start ruined its plans. Joe Burrow and Co. tried hard to advance to the playoffs, but the Denver Broncos secured the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The defense has been a focal point of criticism for fans and should be addressed this offseason. Cincinnati has a lot in hand right now, but time will tell whether it can pull off a marvelous offseason.

