“This just made the decision easier” - Former NFL executive thinks Tom Brady unretiring will sway Rob Gronkowski back to Buccaneers

Tom Brady's return to the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after only 40 days has been the buzz of the sports world over the past 24 hours.

One of the primary topics of discussion has revolved around whether or not four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will return for a 12th NFL season to play with his best friend and longtime quarterback.

Former NFL general manager and executive Scott Pioli was a guest on Good Morning Football, and he had this to say about Gronkowski's chances of re-signing with the Buccaneers now that Tom Brady is on board:

“Well, I think it does one of two things. For the players that were really thinking about retiring, it just made their lives more difficult. For Gronk (if he was thinking about coming back), this just made it a whole lot easier. Again, because Gronk may not be at the top of his game anymore. But there's no doubt that he's still a mismatch for others against other teams and against other players. With Brady in the mix, he's even more of a mismatch."

Pioli continued his statement of belief that the decision of the GOAT to return to the Buccaneers may help Gronkowski's decision of whether to return, go elsewhere, or retire:

"Gronk is one of those players who's at a point right now where more is less meaningful or less is more. Meaning that the less he plays, the more effective and more impactful he can be. The Bucs know how to use him. Brady knows how to use him. So, if Gronk was really considering coming back, this just made the decision easier.”

Gronkowski is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. He has been adamant before that Brady is not only his quarterback but one of his best friends.

The pair have played together as teammates for 11 historic NFL seasons.

Will the return of Rob Gronkowski mean a return to the Super Bowl in 2022-23 for Tom Brady and the Bucs?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The unretiring of the three-time NFL MVP was a relief for many fans and players of the Buccaneers, especially those wanting Rob Gronkowski to return to the team.

The news came on Sunday with the following words from the future first-ballot Hall of Famer:

"These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. LFG"

With this news, many believe that his tight end and friend Rob Gronkowski will also return so that the duo can make a run at yet another Super Bowl. The team was still playing at a high-level last season.

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Buccaneers were down 27-3 only to forge a major comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. The final score was 30-27.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback led the league in passing yards (5,316) and had 43 touchdowns (second-best career total) and only 12 interceptions.

Gronkowski was injured during the 2021 season and still had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

There has been no dropoff in Brady's production, which leads many to believe that if Gronkowski returns, Tampa will be right in the thick of things for a Super Bowl return in 2022-2023.

