Former Jets executive predicts Antonio Pierce’s Raiders to deliver Russell Wilson-level draft trade

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter their first season with Antonio Pierce calling the shots and running the team.

After the team fired Josh McDaniels, Pierce took over as the interim head coach. He later earned the head coaching job after finishing the remainder of the season 5-4.

One thing Pierce needs to do this off-season is find a franchise quarterback. ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum predicts the Raiders will make a trade in this year's draft to number two with the Washington Commanders to draft a young, franchise QB.

He feels the Raiders will have to give up a lot of draft compensation. This move is similar to what the Denver Broncos gave up to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

"Las Vegas Raiders," Tannenbaum said. "They're going to need a quarterback. They're cutting Jimmy G. So they have to get up. So in this trade they're going all the way up to number two."

"That's going to cost a lot. That's going to cost this year's first round pick. It's going to cost them a second round pick next year's one."

"And a really good young player Michael Mayer. Now if you're Washington boy you're really recouping on the fly. You have Sam Howell. You still have a chance of getting maybe JJ McCarthy I think this is a real win-win for both teams."

Who should the Las Vegas Raiders draft if they trade up in the draft?

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce as head coach and Tom Telesco as general manager.

After finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with an 8-9 record, the Las Vegas Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in this year's draft.

As expected, there are many QB-needy teams in this year's draft. A QB could be taken with the first three picks, with the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots picking 1-3.

The Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets are two more teams in the top 10 that could draft a QB.

It all depends on where the Raiders trade up to if they decide to do so on who they should draft. This year's QB draft class is promising, so it may cost many teams needing a new QB a lot. They may lose an arm and a leg to trade up in a good position to draft a guy like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Michael Penix.

