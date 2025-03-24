Former Jets GM explains what he “hates” about DK Metcalf move

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum is not a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers' move for DK Metcalf. The Steelers recently traded for Metcalf in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal that sent Metcalf to Pittsburgh reportedly included a second-round pick going to Seattle in 2025. Metcalf also inked a five-year, $150 million extension on his contract with the Steelers. He will line up alongside George Pickens in Pittsburgh, creating, arguably, the most physical wide receiver tandem the league has seen in recent years.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," Tannenbaum offered his thoughts on the deal. While he admits Metcalf is a great receiver, he doesn't like the quarterback situation Pittsburgh has to support the Metcalf-Pickens duo.

Unless a move is made to retain Russell Wilson or a free agency signing of Aaron Rodgers, Tannenbaum says he hates the sequence of how Pittsburgh obtained Metcalf. Check it out here:

"They went out, they got a great receiver, DK Metcalf, to give him $30 million a year. But Greenie, who is throwing him the football right now? It's Mason Rudolph. They have a 20th pick in the draft. So to me, until they get at least Russell Wilson back, I love Metcalf, I hate the sequence of how they did it."

The Steelers have a ton of options for their quarterback question. Re-signing Wilson for another year in Pittsburgh would be a logical step. Pittsburgh is still in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes as the team awaits the veteran signal-caller to decide on his playing future. Holding the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh could very well use that selection on a quarterback, as they've been linked to Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in recent weeks.

Will Aaron Rodgers be throwing to DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh in 2025?

The Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing Rodgers in. Pairing a Super Bowl-winning signal-caller such as Rodgers with a receiver tandem such as Metcalf and Pickens, to go along with a superb head coach in Mike Tomlin, could prove to be a winning recipe for Pittsburgh in 2025. This all comes after a failed Rodgers experiment with the New York Jets for the past two seasons.

In 2023, Rodgers suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that kept him out for the entire season. He returned this past season for his first full year as quarterback for the Jets. Despite surrounding him with immense talent, including trading for his former favorite target in Green Bay in the form of Devante Adams, the Jets only managed five wins for the season.

