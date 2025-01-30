Former Jets GM hopeful delivers bad news for 2025 NFL Draft class led by Shedeur Sanders

Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl director, and former New York Jets GM hopeful doesn't think highly of the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2024 NFL Draft saw the first three picks be quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, it's expected that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the top two quarterbacks selected.

“It’s certainly not last year. I don’t know if any of these guys would be in the top 6 last year," Nagy said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It is an interesting take from Nagy who doesn't think as highly of this quarterback class as last year. Outside of Sanders and Ward, it's unlikely another quarterback will be selected in the first round.

But, despite it not being as good of a quarterback class, it does seem likely that both Sanders and Ward will be top-five picks, and some teams could even trade up to select them.

Where are Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward expected to be drafted?

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will likely be top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks has Sanders going first overall to the Tennessee Titans while he has Ward going third overall to the New York Giants.

CBS draft analyst Chris Trapasso, meanwhile, has Sanders going second overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and Ward third overall to the Giants.

Sanders played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado. In 2024, Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ward, meanwhile, played two years at Incarnate Word before two years at Washington State, and he then spent his final college season at Miami. With the Hurricanes in 2024, he went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It remains to be seen who between Sanders and Ward gets to hear their name called out first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.