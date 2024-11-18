Former Jets HC takes aim at real culprit behind Lamar Jackson’s stumble against Steelers

Lamar Jackson had been on a heater heading into Sunday's showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he's in a freezer. While he usually takes the blame for most losses, the problem for the Ravens stemmed from their offensive coordinator. At least, that is what one former New York Jets coach believes.

On Monday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Rex Ryan tore into Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"Todd Monken, man, congratulations," Ryan said (02:55). ''This guy should be ahead coach.' Why? Hell, [feel] lucky you're an offensive coordinator. Everybody in the world knows you should run the damn football with Derrick Henry. Especially in this. This is going to be a physical game. This is not going to be a high-scoring game.

"I'm going to give it to a dude that weighs 260 pounds, runs a 4:30 or whatever the hell it is, and I can give him the ball by the way, he gets better as the game goes on. Do you realize he doesn't get started until he has 15 carries? Run the damn football."

Derrick Henry rushed 13 times for 65 yards and one touchdown in his team's 18-16 defeat on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jackson threw for 207 yards, one TD and one interception.

Lamar Jackson completes fewer than 50% of passes for first time since Covid era

Lamar Jackson did not have an impressive stat line in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his worst since 2021.

The last time Jackson completed less than half of his passes was on Oct. 24, 2021, in a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals went on to reach the Super Bowl that year and Jackson failed to finish the season due to injury.

This sets an ominous tone for the next six games for Jackson, but an interesting one for the Steelers. Will Baltimore get revenge in their next showdown against the Steelers on Dec. 21?

