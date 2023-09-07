The wait for Aaron Rodgers' debut as a member of the New York Jets is nearly over. However, the schedule makers saved the best for last, making fans wait through the entire slate of games over the coming days to see him play on Monday Night Football.

The game also falls on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Speaking on "Get Up," former Jets right tackle Damien Woody didn't shy away from that when addressing the quarterback's first regular season game. Here's how he put it:

"You are playing at home on 9/11 on Monday Night Football. Damn it, I need to see you, popping. I need to see you popping on Monday Night."

Revisiting Aaron Rodgers' 9/11 conspiracy theory

The quarterback of the New York Jets, ironically, might be the only active quarterback in the league who might not be motivated by the date.

Aaron Rodgers' former backup, Deshone Kizer, revealed to journalist Adam Brenneman that his first conversation with Rodgers was about the events on that day.

Here's how Kizer recounted the conversation:

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I? He was like, 'You should read up on that', and then we just start learning up about the playbook."

Aaron Rodgers appeared to be indicating that he falls into the camp of people who believe the U.S. government had a role in the events.

Another year, another Monday Night Football quarterback debut

If the pattern of events surrounding Week 1 for Rodgers seems familiar, that's because it is. Last year, Russell Wilson was the talk of the league after an explosive move to join the Denver Broncos.

After months of speculation and high expectations, the NFL schedule makers also elected to wait until the end of the week to reveal the first look at the quarterback in action.

Of course, the game featured the Denver Broncos' quarterback immediately facing his former team in a losing effort. It was the first knock against the quarterback and, more specifically, his head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett will once again be making his coaching debut with a new team on the program as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

Will results differ in this attempt for the old face in a new place?