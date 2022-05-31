"I could be cancelled by dawn tomorrow" - Former Las Vegas Raiders player gets back at trolls criticizing his list of greatest hip hop stars of all time

The Las Vegas Raiders have been known to have some of the most iconic personalities the NFL has ever seen. From Gene Upshaw, Jack Tatum, and Lyle Alzado, the personalities of several who played for the franchise have always made for a good story (even if it was before the advent of the internet).

Former Raiders linebacker Will Compton, while not as fierce and over the top as the ones mentioned above, has proven that he also has a distinctive personality and isn't afraid to show it.

Compton recently fired back at critics because of the ire he received for his list of the top-10 greatest rappers of all-time. Here is the response that Compton gave to those unhappy with his selections.

"Bro, I love Twitter. You know this man is so serious, too. My list of top rappers (that I put years of research into) has now reached the political crowd and I could be cancelled by dawn tomorrow."

For those unaware, this is Compton's list of his top-10 greatest rappers of all-time:

Eminem

Mac Miller

Biggie

Beastie Boys

Tupac

Jay-Z

NF

Lil' Wayne

MGK

J Cole

Whether you agree with Compton or not, one thing that is evident is that the Raiders continue to have players who are not afraid to say what they feel, for better or for worse.

Can the Las Vegas Raiders win the AFC West in 2022?

The AFC West is primed to be one of the toughest, if not the toughest, divisions in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs have had a stranglehold on the AFC West by winning the division crown for the last six years.

But for the first time in a long period, it feels as if the additions to each team in the division give them a realistic chance of conquering Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Co.

Las Vegas Raiders made a bold offseason move by trading for former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, who is widely considered the best receiver in the game today.

Adams' presence will give quarterback Derek Carr a viable weapon on the outside while opening up the middle of the field for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Las Vegas Raiders also signed an insurance policy in case Carr gets injured in the form of Jarrett Stidham from the New England Patriots. New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will be entering his first year as head coach with the organization in 2022.

He has a rapport with Stidham as he has been his offensive coordinator since being drafted by the Patriots franchise out of Auburn University in 2019.

Las Vegas Raiders also bolstered the defensive side of the ball by trading for former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones.

With Jones rushing the passer opposite 2021 All-Pro player Maxx Crosby, the team will look to place immense pressure on opposing backfields.

Fans of the franchise can look for Las Vegas to be a major player and in contention for the division title in 2022.

