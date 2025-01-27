  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Quinyon Mitchell
  • Former Lions QB compares Quinyon Mitchell’s crew to the group who helped build Russell Wilson

Former Lions QB compares Quinyon Mitchell’s crew to the group who helped build Russell Wilson

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Jan 28, 2025 13:02 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Former Lions QB compares Quinyon Mitchell’s crew to the group who helped build Russell Wilson (Image: Imagn)

One of the defensive standouts in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship victory is drawing comparisons to the “Legion of Boom”. On ESPN’s First Take, Dan Orlovsky singled out Quinyon Mitchell for his outstanding performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26, highlighting his interception and two tackles.

"This defense is the closest we've had to the Legion of Boom," Orlovsky noted.

In the 2013 season, the Seattle Seahawks won their first and only Super Bowl to date, thanks to their defense, which featured Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith.

"They line up, they play violent at the line of scrimmage, are great communicators, and they run to the football better than anybody," Orlovsky adds.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Eagles defense feat. Quinyon Mitchell has blossomed under Vic Fangio

Throughout the 2024 season, Vic Fangio’s defense in Philadelphia has swarmed opposing offenses, consistently surrounding the player with the ball.

That’s enabled Philadelphia's offense to be highly efficient, similar to how it helped quarterback Russell Wilson during his days as the Seahawks QB with the “Legion of Boom.”

For Orlovsky, this has been a key factor in making the Eagles a formidable team throughout the season.

"They tackle with leverage better than anybody, says Orlovsky about the Philly defenders.
"I have said it all season long: when the offense has the ball, and Philly’s defense runs to the ball, count the amount of jerseys that are wearing Philly-coloured jerseys versus everybody else. There’s always more Eagles near the ball."

Quinyon Mitchell consistently goes up against the best receivers

In his rookie season, Quinyon Mitchell has proven to be a quick study, showing that the Eagles cornerback can go toe-to-toe with the NFL’s top receivers.

During the regular season, he had to face Ja’Marr Chase, Drake London, and Mike Evans, to name a few.

London and Chase only had 54 yards receiving in those respective games, while Evans put up 94 yards through the air on eight catches.

In Week 11, Mitchell notably held Washington Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin to 0 targets, 0 receptions, and 0 yards.

Although McLaurin had a TD catch in Sunday’s NFC title game, Mitchell did a commendable job containing him, limiting the Commanders star to just three catches for 51 yards.

Mitchell has elevated his game in the postseason, registering the first two interceptions of his NFL career.

His first interception came in the Wild Card Round against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, in a 22-10 Eagles triumph.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी