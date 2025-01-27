One of the defensive standouts in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship victory is drawing comparisons to the “Legion of Boom”. On ESPN’s First Take, Dan Orlovsky singled out Quinyon Mitchell for his outstanding performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26, highlighting his interception and two tackles.

"This defense is the closest we've had to the Legion of Boom," Orlovsky noted.

In the 2013 season, the Seattle Seahawks won their first and only Super Bowl to date, thanks to their defense, which featured Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith.

"They line up, they play violent at the line of scrimmage, are great communicators, and they run to the football better than anybody," Orlovsky adds.

Eagles defense feat. Quinyon Mitchell has blossomed under Vic Fangio

Throughout the 2024 season, Vic Fangio’s defense in Philadelphia has swarmed opposing offenses, consistently surrounding the player with the ball.

That’s enabled Philadelphia's offense to be highly efficient, similar to how it helped quarterback Russell Wilson during his days as the Seahawks QB with the “Legion of Boom.”

For Orlovsky, this has been a key factor in making the Eagles a formidable team throughout the season.

"They tackle with leverage better than anybody, says Orlovsky about the Philly defenders.

"I have said it all season long: when the offense has the ball, and Philly’s defense runs to the ball, count the amount of jerseys that are wearing Philly-coloured jerseys versus everybody else. There’s always more Eagles near the ball."

Quinyon Mitchell consistently goes up against the best receivers

In his rookie season, Quinyon Mitchell has proven to be a quick study, showing that the Eagles cornerback can go toe-to-toe with the NFL’s top receivers.

During the regular season, he had to face Ja’Marr Chase, Drake London, and Mike Evans, to name a few.

London and Chase only had 54 yards receiving in those respective games, while Evans put up 94 yards through the air on eight catches.

In Week 11, Mitchell notably held Washington Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin to 0 targets, 0 receptions, and 0 yards.

Although McLaurin had a TD catch in Sunday’s NFC title game, Mitchell did a commendable job containing him, limiting the Commanders star to just three catches for 51 yards.

Mitchell has elevated his game in the postseason, registering the first two interceptions of his NFL career.

His first interception came in the Wild Card Round against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, in a 22-10 Eagles triumph.

